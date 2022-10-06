Punjabi University, Patiala, Class IV staff hold protest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 5

Students today joined protesting sanitation workers of Punjabi University, who have been agitating for a week for regularisation of jobs and release of arrears.

The workers have been holding a protest outside the office of Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind. They said, “The university had increased the payments of daily wagers by Rs 1,500, but the funds have not been deposited in our accounts. Also, regularisation of our jobs is also pending.”

The workers have also been holding hunger strike on rotation since Monday.

The daily wagers said the university administration accompanied by security officers reached the protest site and misbehaved with them. They claimed, “They also snatched our mobile phones.”

Jatinder Singh Mattoo, of the Ambedkar Employees’ Federation, Punjab, said the workers did not carry out the work today. The protest would continue tomorrow as well.

