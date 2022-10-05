Punjabi University, Patiala, employees seek timely disbursal of salaries, hold protest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 4

Faculty members at Punjabi University today held a pen-down strike for two hours, followed by a protest march over timely disbursal of salaries, provision of grants for the university, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission scales and others on the campus.

The march started from the Vice-Chancellor’s office and covered the entire university campus, including arts and science blocks.

The protesters said the march was organised to seek timely disbursal of salaries and pensions, provision of grants for the university, implementation of pay commission scales, release of CAS schedule for teachers’ promotion, reviewing the decision of rejection of teachers’ promotion, among others.

The faculty members said the festive season had approached when the receipt of salaries became an important factor for employees.

The faculty members said their demands had been pending for long and they had held repeated demonstrations for resolution. They then continued to hold a sit-in outside the VC office till afternoon.

