Punjabi University, Patiala, examining reports, role of screening committees

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 23

Punjabi University, Patiala, has issued show-cause notices to a number of its private-affiliated colleges in the state such as anomalies in recruitment of unqualified staff, non-attendance of students, dummy teachers and others. The university is now looking into the role of screening committees that visited to the campuses for screening and timely audit.

University authorities said, “The varsity is looking into the reports and role of members of the screening committees after which action will be taken against the colleges”.

Notably, the university teams during their surprise visits found all 16 colleges flouting norms. Insiders said, “As per complaints and internal reports, some colleges do not have faculty members. They are running the college with a principal and a lone clerk. Fake names of individuals have been added to the list of faculty members. Moreover, the students are allowed to take admission, classes are not held but the officials help the students pass exams. No one questions the process.”

A senior administrative officer on the campus informed, “Some colleges do not even have a proper campus to run a particular course. But the officials show the same college building and classrooms to different teams that visit for inspection on different occasions as those visits are conducted as per protocol after having informed the college officials.”

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said, “We have sent show-cause notices to the colleges. We will take further action after getting their reply. Before taking action, we want to look into the role and information provided by the teams that visited for screening. Till now, there is no proof of connivance on part of college officials and university’s visiting teams.”

He said,“ The surprise inspection was conducted due to receipt of complaints against the colleges. We will continue with regular visits to other colleges and will conduct surprise visits as and when required.” Insiders said the requirements to run BEd colleges are stringent. “A number of colleges could face the music if found dishonest,” they said.