Punjabi University, Patiala, gets nod for four-year BA-B Ed

Patiala, January 2

Punjabi University has announced the launch of the four-year BA-B Ed Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) from the session 2024-2025. The department of education and community services at the university has received approval from the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), New Delhi to run the four-year dual-major undergraduate degree offering BA-BEd (Secondary stage) with an intake of 50 students.

The ITEP is the programme of NCTE under the National Education Policy, 2020, which is being offered initially at reputed government institutions in the country. Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind expressed happiness at the launch of this course at the university and appreciated the efforts of the department of education and community service of the university for this initiative. The university is already running five-year integrated programmes (FYIP) under various disciplines.

Prof Pushpinder Kaur, dean, faculty of education and information science, congratulated the department for getting approval for this course.

Dr Jagpreet Kaur, head, department of education and community service, said that this course will benefit students since they will save a year as they will finish the course in four years as opposed to the five years required as per the present B Ed plan.

Admission to this course will be done through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in May. Other details regarding admission to this course will be available on the university website.

