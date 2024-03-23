Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 22

Punjabi University today organised a bicycle rally to mark martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajgur and Sukhdev.

Freedom fighter Tara Singh flagged off the rally that started from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Hostel and reached the VC’s office.

VC Prof Arvind asked students to follow ideas of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. He said: “We should always remember our national heroes.”

Addressing a separate event, Arvind said the very nature of academic discussions should be open-minded and vast. The VC said from discussion about the ideology of the three martyrs, the real character of Punjabi University emerges. He was speaking on ‘From Anarchism to Marxism - A Revolutionary’s Journey’ at Senate Hall today.

