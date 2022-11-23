Punjabi University, Patiala, marks 300th anniv of Waris Shah

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 22

Punjabi University, Patiala, has started a series of events to mark 300 years of Waris Shah, a legendary poet known for the epic, Heer Ranjha.

The university organised a painting exhibition, book fair, plays written and produced for the occasion, a lyrical evening and academic sessions.

An official said the events were a culmination of a-year-long celebration of the 300th year of Waris Shah, who is supposed by historians to have been born in 1722.

Dr Swaraj Bir Singh, Editor, Punjabi Tribune, elaborated upon the importance of Heer and Waris Shah’s contribution citing historical and literary examples. He further said, “We can’t write like Waris Shah because writing for him was a matter of life, while it is a matter of career for us.”

On the occasion, an expert said Waris Shah cannot be associated with one particular segment of the Punjabi society. His works represent Punjabi culture across the border too.

Professor Ishwar Dayal Gaur termed Waris Shah’s Heer as an important text of Punjab’s culture and history.