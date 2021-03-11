Punjabi University, Patiala, professors to enrol students with administration guides

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 30

Punjabi University senior professors now need an administrative guide to enrol PhD students in last three years of service. Officials said the step had been taken to ensure that students being enrolled during this period did not suffer after their supervisor left the university post-retirement and in case decided not to entertain the research fellow.

The matter passed in the university’s ordinance committee meeting would be implemented from the 2022-23 session. University officials said the decision was taken as many faculty members decided not to help students after their retirement. “Therefore, in order to enrol new students, the senior faculty member would now need an administrative guide for the purpose. The decision will not affect old students”, they added.

Faculty members said the university had to adjust a number of students in the past after their supervisors left the university and decided not to entertain their research fellows. A number of students faced problems in the regard. “A PhD usually takes three to five years. In such a case when the supervisor retires, the work of research students suffer.