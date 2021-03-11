Punjabi University, Patiala, professors to enrol students with administration guides

Patiala, April 30
Punjabi University senior professors now need an administrative guide to enrol PhD students in last three years of service. Officials said the step had been taken to ensure that students being enrolled during this period did not suffer after their supervisor left the university post-retirement and in case decided not to entertain the research fellow.
The matter passed in the university’s ordinance committee meeting would be implemented from the 2022-23 session. University officials said the decision was taken as many faculty members decided not to help students after their retirement. “Therefore, in order to enrol new students, the senior faculty member would now need an administrative guide for the purpose. The decision will not affect old students”, they added.
Faculty members said the university had to adjust a number of students in the past after their supervisors left the university and decided not to entertain their research fellows. A number of students faced problems in the regard. “A PhD usually takes three to five years. In such a case when the supervisor retires, the work of research students suffer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull