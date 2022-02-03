Punjabi University, Patiala, reduces Punjabi language course term to 1 year, receives flak

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, February 2

Punjabi University has received flak for reducing Punjabi language course from a regular three-year subject at graduation level to one year. The university faculty termed it discriminatory and said that the decision taken during the term of a former VC violated the university’s main objective of promotion of Punjabi language.

Faculty members said the university administration had introduced new ‘professional’ and ‘honours’ BCom and BCA courses, in which the tenure of Punjabi subjects had been reduced to only one year. “Lobbies and market forces, at the time of finalisation of course material, raise a plea that teaching the language course leaves them with less time to teach the specific professional subject. As such, the teaching period for Punjabi was reduced in some courses. But such a plea is unsubstantiated and is only detrimental to teaching Punjabi language and literature”, Dr Gurjant Haryau said.

Another faculty member pointed out that the changes had been made to attract students from other states. “Colleges bring in students from other states, even from Nepal, who do not know the language. Instead of teaching them Punjabi, they demand removal of the language course to suit their market and business interests. Punjabis, meanwhile, prefer European and English languages, hoping it will make it easy for their children to settle abroad”, he said.

Dr Surjit Singh, head, department of Punjabi, said he had raised the matter earlier. “The university at the time of the previous VC had reduced the Punjabi course material in BCA course by tagging it ‘professional’ but changed nothing else about it. We raised the matter but conclusive changes are still awaited,” he said.

Other Punjabi teachers said, “By reducing the teaching time of Punjabi language subjects, the university has taken a step contrary to its main objective of promotion of Punjabi language, culture and literature.”

Dr Rajinderpal Singh Brar, dean, languages, said, “Punjabi subject teachers have raised the matter demanding that it be taught throughout graduation as in other bachelor courses. We will discuss the matter in the upcoming meetings.”

VC Prof Arvind said, “The decision was taken before I joined the university. The contention in this is whether the BCA and BCom courses are professional or not. We will see the level at which the decision was taken and will review it.”