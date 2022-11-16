Punjabi University Patiala, relieves contractual instructors

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 15

Punjabi University has decided not to extend contracts and to relieve the instructors, who have been rendering their services at the university’s constituent colleges for the past nine years.

University Registrar Professor Navjot Kaur today issued a notification directing the offices concerned to allocate extra workload generated by the absence of the instructors to the guest faculty.

The contractual instructors were hired in 2013 to act against vacant posts of assistant professor at the constituent colleges. The contract was valid till the end of the academic session 2013-14, but was then extended every year.

A week ago, the instructors had staged a protest outside the Vice Chancellor’s office, demanding regularisation of their services.

The relieved instructors said they will continue their protest outside the VC office.