Punjabi University, Patiala, students protest rape, harassment of girl in Delhi

Patiala, February 2
Students of Punjabi University yesterday held protests over the alleged rape and torturing of a 20-year-old girl in Delhi.
Students associated with the PRSU, PSU, PSU (Lalkar), AISF and SFI participated in the protest. The protesters were carrying posters with justice for the girl written on them.
They alleged, “The girl was gang-raped and her face was blackened, besides she was paraded in the area on January 26. This has been going on for the long. People of other religion are being targeted.” They alleged that both the Central and the state government of Delhi are responsible for this incident in the country’s capital.
