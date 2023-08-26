Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over 'wrong marking' of answer sheets

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 25

A ruckus erupted following a meeting between Punjabi University authorities and some of its students on Friday as allegations of incorrect marking of answer sheets in the recently concluded semester exams continue to swirl.

Students hold a protest outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor in Patiala on Friday. RAJESH SACHAR

The students from the university and Government Mohindra College, who have been holding protests on the campus, are calling for a re-evaluation of the answer sheets.

It may be recalled that some students had gathered on the campus earlier this month too, and demanded the re-evaluation of the answer sheets of around 400 pupils.

The students from courses as diverse as LLB, PGDCA and BA, among others, claimed that they had performed well in the semester exams, but the university had awarded them low marks.

Karan Singh Puhal, one of the protesters, alleged that the evaluators had not marked the answer sheets correctly. Another agitator claimed that at least 87 out of the 92 PGDCA students had flunked a subject. Likewise, over 300 students reportedly scored zero in a paper or more despite having performed well.

Later, the university carried out a re-evaluation of the answer sheets of 20 of the students, and their marks were increased.

The students today held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind in this regard.

“We had demanded to have a look at the answer sheet of one of the students, but the examination branch staff provided it to us only after a delay of three hours,” a protester said, adding, “They have prepared a fake answer sheet as the ink on the paper is still fresh.” The students also alleged discrepancies between the scores mentioned in the answer sheets and the marks displayed online.

The university students had also raised the matter with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema earlier on Wednesday. V-C Arvind has assured the students that the answer sheets would be re-evaluated on priority.

Nagar Singh Mann, the personal secretary of V-C Arvind, said, “The university has formed a committee to look into the claims made by the students.”

