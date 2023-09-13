Punjabi University, Patiala, suspends Prof over fund misuse; he refutes charges

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, September 12

The Punjabi University authorities have suspended a professor of sports science — Paramvir Singh – for alleged misuse of funds and irregularities in the issuance of an NSS-related certificate. While the university has suspended the professor with immediate effect and directed him to report to Guru Kashi Campus, Talwandi Sabo, the latter rejected the allegations and said he was being targeted selectively.

The university has charged the professor for misuse of official vehicle (registration No. PB11 AD 5305) during his tenure as programme coordinator of the NSS wing. He is accused in an inquiry related to the purchase of a bicycle and solar lights and issuing a C-certificate to an individual in alleged violation of norms.

The action was taken on the basis of recommendations of a committee constituted to probe the matters.

Talking to The Tribune, Paramvir Singh said the solar lights purchased during his tenure were installed on the campus. “Even the bicycle purchased at the time, which was provided to the department’s peon, was also available and facts regarding the same could be verified from documents submitted to the university,” he claimed.

He said he used the university vehicle after seeking permission and added the NSS C-certificate (which is given after the completion of 360 hours of service and attendance during two seven-day NSS camps) was issued to an individual only upon receipt of a report from the student’s institution. “Also, the final signatory in the matter was the Vice Chancellor at that time,” he claimed.

Paramvir Singh said, “I have cooperated with the inquiry committee. The university failed to provide me documents related to the allegations despite my request for the same in an RTI application to file responses.”

