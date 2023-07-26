Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, July 25

Punjabi University has withdrawn its case over lapsed Distance Education Bureau (DEB) approval for admission of new students to its distance education department against the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Arvind, was himself present in the court during the second hearing on Monday when the university took the decision. The university is left with no choice but to take up the matter with the bureau again.

The situation arose after the university failed to apply for and receive approval of the bureau to admit new students to its graduate and postgraduate distance learning courses for the current session by March 31. The DEB had closed its portal for applications by the date.

The university had earlier approached the UGC over the matter but failed to receive a positive outcome. It later moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for a respite. Professor Arvind said, “The court said the university should take up the matter with the UGC. We will eventually get the permission to admit the students,” he added.

Meanwhile, taking action on a preliminary report of a three-member committee, the university also suspended Prof Satnam Singh Sandhu from the post of Head, Open and Distance Learning Department, and a senior assistant, Sukhwinder Singh, from duty for the lapse.

Losses in crores

While the university has been seeking grants from the state government to overcome its fiscal losses incurred during the tenures of the previous Vice-Chancellors, the new lapse has caused the university a fiscal loss, which could add up to crores over the years. Without the approval, it will not be able to admit students for the two-year and three-year distance education courses during the current session, most of whom continue the course for the given time period.

Asked about those being held responsible for the fiscal lapses, the VC said the action would be taken after receipt of the complete report in the matter.

#Punjabi University Patiala #University Grant Commission UGC