Punjabi University School of Applied Management holds talk on entrepreneurship

Patiala, April 27
The Punjabi University School of Applied Management held a lecture on setting-up enterprise and availing government support systems on Wednesday. Satish Mohan Goel, former additional director-cum-Industrial adviser at the Department of Industries and Commerce, Punjab, discussed various steps, rules, regulations, clearances that one has to take to set up an enterprise. They also discussed various kinds of schemes provided by the Central and the state government to boost MSMEs and entrepreneurship.
He discussed the start-up culture that was being built in Punjab and discussed how students could use their small, innovative ideas to start their own ventures.
Manjit Singh, professor and head at the department, stressed upon the essence of an alert, observing and innovative behaviour and said it would help young minds to convert their ideas into workable business models.
