Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 17

Days after a Punjabi University student’s death under mysterious circumstances led to protests, along with an incident involving the thrashing of a professor on Thursday, The situation on campus has failed to trickle down despite the initiation of a probe into the students’ allegations.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann has paid a visit to the campus and sought an independent probe from the police with respect to the allegations against the professor.

The academic and administrative work at the university is expected to take a hit as students associated with various bodies have announced to shut campus gates and hold a protest on Monday.

Students associated with the United Sikh Students’ Federation (USSF) said they would hold the protest. Nirmal Singh of the federation said students associated with student unions Sath, SOI, SYFI, and the Left-wing student unions would join them in the protest.

He said, “The students want the police to register a case against the professor as per the complaint of the girl’s family, the professor be removed from all charges on the campus immediately and the police case registered against the students be cancelled.”

“We demand the establishment of a cell for the registration of complaints of harassment on the campus, and they should be resolved on an immediate basis,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police, upon a complaint by the professor, had registered a case against Yadwinder Singh, Manvinder Singh Warraich, Gavy and about 9–10 unidentified individuals a day after he was injured.

DSP (City 2) Jaswinder Singh Tiwana, along with Urban Estate SHO Amandeep Singh Brar, paid a visit to the campus and met the Vice-Chancellor.

The university stated it had opened a probe in relation to the students’ complaints to Additional Sessions Judge (retired) Jaswinder Singh. It added there was already a grievance redress cell and an internal complaints committee to deal with students’ complaints.

#Punjabi University Patiala