 Punjabi university students to hold protest today : The Tribune India

  • Patiala
  • Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Punjabi university students to hold protest today


Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 17

Days after a Punjabi University student’s death under mysterious circumstances led to protests, along with an incident involving the thrashing of a professor on Thursday, The situation on campus has failed to trickle down despite the initiation of a probe into the students’ allegations.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann has paid a visit to the campus and sought an independent probe from the police with respect to the allegations against the professor.

The academic and administrative work at the university is expected to take a hit as students associated with various bodies have announced to shut campus gates and hold a protest on Monday.

Students associated with the United Sikh Students’ Federation (USSF) said they would hold the protest. Nirmal Singh of the federation said students associated with student unions Sath, SOI, SYFI, and the Left-wing student unions would join them in the protest.

He said, “The students want the police to register a case against the professor as per the complaint of the girl’s family, the professor be removed from all charges on the campus immediately and the police case registered against the students be cancelled.”

“We demand the establishment of a cell for the registration of complaints of harassment on the campus, and they should be resolved on an immediate basis,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police, upon a complaint by the professor, had registered a case against Yadwinder Singh, Manvinder Singh Warraich, Gavy and about 9–10 unidentified individuals a day after he was injured.

DSP (City 2) Jaswinder Singh Tiwana, along with Urban Estate SHO Amandeep Singh Brar, paid a visit to the campus and met the Vice-Chancellor.

The university stated it had opened a probe in relation to the students’ complaints to Additional Sessions Judge (retired) Jaswinder Singh. It added there was already a grievance redress cell and an internal complaints committee to deal with students’ complaints.

#Punjabi University Patiala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

2
Punjab

Mix of old and new guards as BJP revamps Punjab unit; see full list

3
Sports

Siraj swings a 'Six': Pacer's dream spell sets up India's 10-wicket Asia Cup triumph over Sri Lanka

4
Himachal

Jalandhar man drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in Himachal’s Dharamsala

5
India

UP girl falls off bicycle as 2 men pull her dupatta, dies as biker runs over her

6
J & K

Anantnag operation enters 5th day, security forces hunt for terrorists in Gadole forest area

7
Ludhiana

North India’s first dog park opens in Punjab’s Ludhiana

8
India

'Jo aayega malamaal ho jayega': PM Modi opens Yashobhoomi, invites exhibitors

9
Himachal

Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas

10
Diaspora

Vivek Ramaswamy wants to end H-1B visa programme, calls it ‘indentured servitude’

Don't Miss

View All
Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Top News

Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet

Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet

Special Parl session from today | Govt may surprise with new...

‘Outsiders’ dominate Punjab BJP core panel

'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel

In 21-member committee, 11 leaders are new entrants

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant

Shortage of RTOs leaves vehicle owners harried

Shortage of RTOs in Punjab leaves vehicle owners harried

Soldier abducted, killed in Manipur

Soldier abducted, killed in Manipur


Cities

View All

10% rebate helps civic body collect ~14 cr property tax

10% rebate helps civic body collect Rs 14 cr property tax

India-Middle East-EU corridor can fuel growth: Experts

Local iron & steel industry losing shine

Potholes, choked sewers plague Ward No. 11

Manjinder Singh Sirsa to push for passport-free Kartarpur Sahib visit

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

A first: PPP projects for vacant properties of Chandigarh civic body

Missing cab driver found dead near Rajpura

Two Panchkula clubs to lose liquor licence

Two arrested for human trafficking, girl rescued

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

RML Hospital opens India’s first OPD for transgenders

CBI arrests BRIL head’s secretary, six others in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

Nigerian running drug syndicate in Delhi arrested

Delhi Cop attacked in road rage

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: Two months on, 700 acres of fields still waterlogged in flood-hit Lohian block

Youth Congress observes PM’s birthday as ‘unemployment day’

Mayor, councillors miffed over being ignored in car rally

Non-payment of arrears: Kapurthala DC forms price fixation panel

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Patient’s death: We achieved more benchmarks than specified, claims SMO Dr Mandeep Sidhu

Man gets life term in murder case

3 youths came to supply drugs caught by villagers

Youth booked for abducting, raping minor

Jai Inder state president of BJP Mahila Morcha

Jai Inder state president of BJP Mahila Morcha

District receives 34-mm rainfall

Man collides with stray cattle, dies

Two-day rain spell in Punjab to prove beneficial for paddy crop nearing harvest: Experts

Nursing students continue dharna