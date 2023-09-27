Punjabi University Syndicate gives nod to regularisation of 166 non-teaching staff

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 26

During a meeting of the Syndicate today, Punjabi University approved the regularisation of 166 non-teaching employees on the campus. The university had sought a response regarding the matter from the office of the Advocate General of Punjab.

University officials requesting anonymity said the university was yet to regularise the jobs of helpers and gardeners, among others, at the campus maintenance wing. A Syndicate member said, “The matter after receipt of the AG office’s comments was discussed in the Syndicate meeting today, and the regularisation of the employees was approved.”

They said the jobs of another 39 ad-hoc employees were also regularised. Insiders said the university has also approved the suspension of two faculty members. The two had been suspended upon the recommendations of committees constituted for the matters. The university also approved the promotion of faculty members.

Yet to regularise helpers, others

University officials requesting anonymity said the university was yet to regularise the jobs of helpers and gardeners among others at the campus maintenance wing

The matter after receipt of the AG office’s comments was discussed in the Syndicate meeting, and the regularisation of the employees was approved, a Syndicate member said

#Punjabi University Patiala