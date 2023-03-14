Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

Patiala, March 14
The Punjab government will provide Punjabi University, Patiala, Rs 30 crore per month (Rs 360 crore annually) as government grant.
University officials said the decision was conveyed during Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind’s meeting with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.
Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Principal Secretary (Finance) and Principal Secretary (Higher Education) were also present in the meeting held on Monday.
On March 10, when the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government had presented its first state budget, the University authorities had raised question over the curtailing of the university budget, and claimed that it was difficult to run the cash-strapped university.
