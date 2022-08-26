Punjabi University to upgrade USIC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 25

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind during a visit on the campus today said the Department of University Scientific Instrumentation Centre (USIC) would be upgraded soon.

Harminder Singh Khokhar, assistant public relations officer, who was recently appointed as in-charge of the central instrumentation facility mandated to provide in-house central facilities, including repair, maintenance of scientific instruments, sound systems and analytical instrumentation facility, said the VC had sought a detailed plan for the same.