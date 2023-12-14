Punjabi University VC sheds light on revolutions in quantum physics in Goa

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 13

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind delivered a lecture on “A Glimpse into the Quantum World from Atomic Spectra to Quantum Computing” at the 5th Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav in Panaji, Goa.

The event was organised by the Department of Science, Technology and Waste Management in Panaji today. Eminent scientists from across the county simultaneously delivered lectures at eight venues in Panaji on the day.

Prof Arvind talked about three major revolutions in quantum physics, highlighting the significant developments in the field. He talked about the new possibilities in quantum communication and India’s investment in the quantum mission. He also talked about topics ranging from the development of quantum technology to quantum computers and the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics.

He also the appreciated the efforts of the state government in organising the event. “To advertise the event, the Goa government has put up pictures of various scientists on billboards across the city. This step by the government means that education regarding scientific matters is the priority,” he said.

“I believe that science needs to be popularised among the youth, and an event like this may inspire young minds to take up science professionally,” he added.

The event was inaugurated by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, while the Minister of Revenue, Labour and Waste Management Department, Atanasio Monserrate, was the guest of honour.

The event was supported by various government departments in Goa, including Department of Higher Education, Directorate of Education, Directorate of Technical Education, Information and Promotion Department, Goa State Innovation Council, Goa State Council for Science and Technology and Centre for Environment Education.

#Punjabi University Patiala