 Punjabi University’s two contractual teachers climb on rooftop seeking regularisation of jobs : The Tribune India

Threatened to jump off if their demands were not fulfilled

Contractual teachers of Punjabi University, Patiala, climbed rooftop on the campus seeking regularisation of jobs. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 17

Two contractual teachers of Punjabi University, Patiala, on Tuesday climbed the rooftop of a building on the campus and threatened to jump off if their demands were not fulfilled. University's contractual teachers have been demanding regularisation of their jobs and have been holding protests for over a month now.

On Tuesday, Punjabi University Contract Teachers Association (PUCTA) president Taranjeet Kaur and another faculty member climbed the rooftop of Guru Tegh Bahadur Hall and threatened to jump off.

The teachers demanded that the University should regularise their jobs. They said the University should pay their salaries as per the new pay scales introduced by the state government.

Rupinderpal Singh, president, Contract Teacher Front, Punjabi University, Patiala, said they have spent over 15 years as contractual employees of the University. He said, “We were hired through proper channel but our jobs have not been regularised since. We are 156 contractual teachers who have been requesting regularisation of jobs since years. Earlier the university had increased our salaries marginally but failed to regularise our jobs."

He said two of the contractual teachers had climbed up the rooftop. "Our representatives are now holding a meeting with the University administration."

