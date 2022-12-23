 Punjabi varsity beat defending champions Corps of Signals : The Tribune India

Players in action during the 45th Liberals GS Bains Hockey Tournament. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Nabha, December 22

In the first match of the fourth day’s play at the 45th Liberals GS Bains Hockey Tournament being played at Nabha, RCF, Kapurthala, defeated Field Hockey, Chandigarh, with a narrow margin of 3-2.

The rail men gained early 1-0 lead with captain Gupreet Singh converting a penalty corner into a goal in the 7th minute. The Chandigarh boys worked hard and equalised 1-1 in the 30th minute with centre forward Gurwinder Singh finishing a well-coordinated move from the left wing.

RCF again scored through Karajwinder Singh who beat goalkeeper Bhargav with a solo run into the D. The Chandigarh outfit once again levelled the score 2-2 with Mahavir scoring in the 43rd minute. RCF had the last laugh with a goal in the 58th minute when left back Hira Singh converted a short corner into a goal.

The second match was played between Corps of Signals and Punjabi University, Patiala, with the university lads upsetting the 2019 champions, Corps of Signals, 3-2. Dominating the proceedings from very start, young Patiala boys took a 2-0 lead with the goals of Subham in (14th minute) and Michael Topno in (24th minute). The Army men were able to reduce the lead to 2-1 when Ramandeep Singh sounded the board from a short corner. The university youngsters increased their lead to 3-1 with Lovejeet Singh converting a penalty corner into a goal in the 42nd minute. The Army men narrowed the lead to 3-2 through Jokhanpal in the 45th minute but lost the match 3-2.

The third match was hotly contested between SAI, Kurukshetra, and ASC, Jalandhar, who settled for a 2-2 draw. The SAI boys were slow to start and ASC went 1-0 ahead in the 30th minute through Mandeep Singh. SAI lads equalised 1-1 in the 33rd minute with a penalty corner goal by Muneesh. The Army men once again forged ahead 2-1 with forward Sukhwinder dashing in the D before unleashing a stunning hit to sound the board. SAI was not going to give up and levelled the score to 2-2 when Deepak scored off from a penalty corner in the 51st minute.

The last match ended with a goalless draw between J&K Police and Indian Overseas Bank, Chennai.

Today’s quarterfinals
10 am: Pbi varsity-J&K Police
11:30 am: RCF-Jalandhar ASC
1 pm: IOB-Corps of Signals, Jal
2:30 pm: SAI, Kurukshetra-CRPF

