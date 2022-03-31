Punjabi varsity closes investigation in 6 cases

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, March 30

After a gap of over five years, Punjabi University has finally closed probe into six cases of alleged misappropriation of funds and use of fake certificates in the recruitment of assistant professors. In 2017, then acting Vice-Chancellor Anurag Verma had formed inquiry committees to go into the matter. The alleged scams were committed during the SAD-BJP government.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind today said of the 14 inquiry matters, six had been closed. The VC said the decision to close cases was taken in the university’s syndicate meeting yesterday. The minutes of the meeting were yet to be approved by all members, he said.

The university has closed the inquiry reports in purchase of paper, auction of tractor, purchase of software for two departments— examination branch and distance education department of the varsity— and the use of SC/BC certificates for recruitment of assistant professors. Harvinder Singh, a complainant and former student of the university associated with the Secular Youth Federation of India, said the university should relieve the charge-sheeted employees from service at the earliest. He said the university should also pursue cases, including recruitment of 62 ineligible persons for the post of assistant professors, in its next syndicate meeting.