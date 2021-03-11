Punjabi varsity gets new Dean, Academics

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 12

Punjabi University, Patiala, has appointed Prof Yashpal Sharma, a faculty member at the department of music, as the Dean, Academics. Sharma, who has remained the judge of famous TV show ‘Awaaz Punjab Di’, has 34 years of experience in music and teaching. He has specialisation in Indian classical vocal, light vocal (ghazal) and gurmat sangeet.

He is functioning as convener of a committee at the department of youth welfare on the campus. Before this, he has functioned as dean, faculty of arts and culture, and HoD music.