Punjabi varsity, Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory sign MoU

Patiala, April 11
The Forensic Science Department of Punjabi University has entered into an agreement with the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Jaipur. The agreement was formally signed by the representatives of both institutions in the syndicate room here today. Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind and Director of the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Jaipur, Dr Ajay Sharma, signed the agreement.
Prof Arvind said the field of forensic science has become a popular subject, and in the field of law, scientific evidence has come to be considered as a reliable basis for identifying crimes. He said this agreement would be helpful for both institutions, adding that under this agreement, students of the university would be able to do research with the help of the equipment and human resources available at the State Science Laboratory, Jaipur. Similarly, the State Science Laboratory would be able to expand the scope of their work with the help of students and teachers from Punjabi University.
Dr Ajay Sharma said he was proud to be associated with Punjabi University. He said the State Science Laboratory has contributed to solving various criminal cases, adding that the agreement would help both institutions.
The Head of the Forensic Science Department at Punjabi University, Dr Mukesh Kumar Thakkar, said that after this agreement, students of the department would be able to join the State Science Laboratory as interns for training.
