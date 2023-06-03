Punjabi varsity lads grab gold in hockey

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 2

Students of Punjabi University, Patiala, bagged medals in various events of the Khelo India University Games.

Men’s hockey team of the university bagged the gold medal, while the women’s hockey team bagged the bronze medal. Monty from the university bagged the gold medal in judo, while Sapna won bronze in boxing. Players from the university also bagged two gold and a silver and a bronze in archery.

University players also bagged 11 medals in rowing.