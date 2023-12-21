Punjabi varsity make it to quarters of all-India hockey tourney

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 20

Punjabi University secured an easy 5-1 win over EME Jalandhar on the third day of the GS Bains Liberals All-India Hockey Tournament at Nabha. With this win, the university lads have secured a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament. In the other matches, BSF Jalandhar ousted CISF New Delhi 5-1, and Hawks Rupnagar won 4-0 against ASC Jalandhar.

The university lads surprised EME Jalandhar with relentless attacks, which led to Kohinoor Singh scoring in the sixth minute, and this was followed by a brace by Lovepreet Singh in the 9th and 12th minutes. The university team skipper, Harmanpreet Singh, scored another goal in the 42nd minute before converting a penalty in the 56th minute to give his team a 5-0 lead. Sukhdeep Singh scored in the 58th minute for EME Jalandhar, but it was too little, too late, and the match ended at 5-1 in favour of Punjabi University.

In another match, Hawks Rupnagar cruised to a 4-0 win against ASC Jalandhar with the help of a brace by Navjot Singh. Gautam Kumar and Rajveer Singh were the other scorers for Rupnagar Hawks.

