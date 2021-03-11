Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 9

In financial doldrums for years, Punjabi University, Patiala, again hopes for a bailout package in the upcoming state Budget. Employees at the university, who have been holding protests against the state government, said they had already met the Finance Minister over the matter. The university Vice-Chancellor recently met the Governor as well.

We met Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema twice and also met Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. They assured us that they will bear the Rs 150-cr loan of the university. — Bhupinder Singh Virk, PUTA President

The Bhagwant Mann-led state government will present its maiden Budget on June 27. University professors and non-teaching employees said they had met MLAs and ministers in the state government for a bailout package during the previous and current regimes.

The university public relations officer said: “We expect the government to increase the university’s salary budget to Rs 20 crore per month. It should clear the university’s pending payments and also provide funds under the development fund. We are hopeful that it will take over the university’s availed bank loan as well.”

PUTA president Bhupinder Singh Virk said: “We met Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema twice and also met Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. They assured us that they will own the Rs 150-crore bank loan of the university. They have also assured to increase the monthly grant for the university. We have high hopes from the government.”

The teachers said they had been holding protests regarding the same for over 15 days. They said: “The protests will continue until the matter is resolved. This year, the university passed a Rs 207-crore deficit budget. If not taken care of, it may increase further,” they said.

Union of B and C class employees president Pushpinder Singh Brar said: “The Charanjit Singh Channi-led government had assured to take over the university’s bank loan and also increase its monthly grant, but the same did not materialise. Later CM Bhagwant Mann paid a visit to the university. We are hopeful that the government is working on the matter and will provide a bailout package in the upcoming Budget in the interest of students of the region.”