Punjabi varsity reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 22

Despite the chilly weather, the spectators were treated to an exhilarating display of field hockey with the quarterfinal matches in the 46th GS Bains Liberals All India Hockey Tournament. From the very first whistle, the matches were nail-biting.

The top eight teams showcased their skills, determination and strategic plays, making it difficult to predict the outcome of any match. Despite the challenging conditions, the players showcased excellent teamwork and individual brilliance.

In the first quarterfinal match between Punjab Police Jalandhar and BSF Jalandhar, the Punjab Police outfit emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline. In the second quarter, both teams managed to score a goal each. The game ended at 1-1 at full-time, and the Punjab Police team clinched the win in the shootout.

In the second quarterfinal, Hawks Rupnagar secured a 3-1 win against EME Jalandhar. EME Jalandhar scored their only field goal in the first quarter, while Hawks Rupnagar managed one field goal along with two penalty corner goals. Ex-MLA Nabha Ramesh Singla was the chief guest at this match.

The third quarterfinal match between Rock Rovers Chandigarh and CISF New Delhi was intense. The Rock Rovers emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline. The Rock Rovers scored a goal each in the first and fourth quarters, while CISF managed to score their only goal of the match in the final quarter.

In the fourth quarterfinal match, defending champions Punjabi University secured a 2-1 win against ASC Jalandhar. The university lads scored the winning goal in the last quarter. ASC Jalandhar managed to score their only goal through a penalty corner. An industrialist from Ludhiana, Paramjit Singh Bansal, was the chief guest for this match.

The semifinal matches for the tournament will be played tomorrow. Punjab Police Jalandhar and Hawks Rupnagar will lock horns in the first semifinal, which will kick off at noon. Both teams have displayed exceptional skill throughout the tournament, which makes it difficult to predict the outcome of this match.

Rock Rovers Chandigarh will take on the defending champion Punjabi University in the second semifinal, which is scheduled to begin at 2 pm.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hockey