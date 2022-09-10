Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Patiala, September 9
Punjabi University today launched a website of the Department of University Scientific Instrumentation Centre (USIC) on the campus.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said the university was committed to providing information and services to students and faculty online. “The new website will provide information regarding available services and instruments at the department of USIC,” he added.
Harminder Singh Khokhar, incharge, USIC, said the website contained information regarding instruments and technical experts available at the USIC.
