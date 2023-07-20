Punjabi varsity student bags shooting medals

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 19

Yuvraj Singh, a student of Punjabi University, has bagged two medals in the PUNJAB State Shotgun Shooting NR Championship 2023. The event was organised at a club in Bhucho (Bathinda) on July 14 and 15.

Yuvraj is a student of multi-disciplinary five-year integrated postgraduate programme (MD-FYIP) in social sciences. He won two gold medals in the junior and senior category in the skeet shooting event. He attributed his success to his coach, Capt PP Singh, and parents. He was felicitated by Vice-Chancellor Arvind.

