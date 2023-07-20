Punjabi varsity student bags shooting medals

Patiala, July 19
Yuvraj Singh, a student of Punjabi University, has bagged two medals in the PUNJAB State Shotgun Shooting NR Championship 2023. The event was organised at a club in Bhucho (Bathinda) on July 14 and 15.
Yuvraj is a student of multi-disciplinary five-year integrated postgraduate programme (MD-FYIP) in social sciences. He won two gold medals in the junior and senior category in the skeet shooting event. He attributed his success to his coach, Capt PP Singh, and parents. He was felicitated by Vice-Chancellor Arvind.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament session set to be stormy, Opposition to rake up Manipur, ordinance
Cong insists on PM’s reply to debate | BJP terms it caveat f...
15 electrocuted in Chamoli, inquiry ordered
Incident at sewage plant on river bank
Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off
Fresh rain spells more trouble in Patiala | 2 killed in roof...