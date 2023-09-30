Punjabi varsity students protest, seek release of re-evaluation results

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 29

Students of various colleges affiliated to Punjabi University held a protest march today on the university campus, demanding the release of the results of the re-evaluation of their exams. Over 300 students from affiliated colleges gathered on the campus to protest against the authorities.

The students have been demanding the release of re-evaluations before the last dates for filing applications for re-appearances of exams. Karan Singh Puhal, one of the students from Government Mohindra College, said the revaluation results of 2838 different exam papers were pending as part of a special case. He added, “We also want the university to release the report regarding the special re-evaluation of the exam papers of 500 students that was done earlier. We will meet the university officials on the matter on Saturday.”

The university authorities said they have assured the students that the last date for filing applications to reappear for the exams will be extended by 15 days. It also assured to release the results by October 5.

