Punjabi varsity to celebrate foundation day on April 30

Patiala, April 13

Punjabi University, Patala is set to celebrate its 64th foundation day on April 30, 2024.

During a high-level meeting held under the leadership of the university’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind, the outline of the foundation day event of the university was drawn. The Vice-Chancellor issued instructions to officials to celebrate the foundation day on a grand scale.

Prof Arvind said, “The university has overcome many problems in the recent past, so we have many reasons to celebrate the foundation day on a large scale.”

He said the economic condition of the university became better after its monthly grant was increased by the Punjab Government.

Prof Arvind has constituted various committees to celebrate the day.

Dean (Academic Affairs) Prof Ashok Kumar Tiwari, Registrar Prof Navjot Kaur and Dean (Language Faculty) Prof Rajesh Sharma were among those present in the meeting.

