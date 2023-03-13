Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 12

A day after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema assured Punjabi University to enhance its yearly grant, Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind today expressed satisfaction over the promise. He said the government’s assurance had brought satisfaction regarding the future of the university. The VC had earlier, after the release of Budget on Friday, questioned the government’s seriousness towards saving and running the financially-burdened institution.

While the state government had provided Rs 200 crore to the university in the current fiscal year, it had reduced the allocation for the upcoming fiscal to Rs 164 crore. Following this, university VC raised questions against the government’s decision.

However, the VC today thanked the government as it assured the university it would resolve its financial crisis.

He said, “The government’s statement has brought clarity.” The VC expressed confidence and said university’s financial crisis would now end soon. He said the government’s statement showed that it was sincere in saving the institution.

The VC added, “This makes it clear that Malwa region’s largest institution in the field of higher education is on the agenda of the government. It is striving to preserve the institution and develop it further.”

Students, staff protest

Despite the state government’s assurance to Punjabi University to increase its grants, students, faculty and employees on the campus are not completely satisfied. They have decided to launch protests seeking grants for the cash-strapped university.

The students and faculty members today held a meeting decided to hold protests on the campus. They said they had formed a collective front under the banner, ‘Punjabi University Bachao Morcha’.

“Our only demand is that the state government issues grants to the university as per its requirements every year. It should also waive off the university’s bank loan. For this purpose, we will hold regular protests which will not be confined to the campus alone, but will be held across the university’s constituent colleges, neighbourhood campuses and regional centres,” a student said.

The students added that in case the state government failed to provide a solution to the university’s financial issues, they would ban the entry of MLA’s, who would visit the university in future, and launch protests against them.