Punjabi writer Mewa Singh Tung dies at 87

Patiala, March 27
Noted Punjabi writer and poet Prof Mewa Singh Tung (87) passed away in Sanaur near Patiala on Tuesday.
Punjabi Sahit Sabha Patiala president and Sahitya Academi awardee Darshan Singh Aasht said Tung had written one dozen books related to Punjabi literature including criticism, stories, poetry and other genres.
Aasht said Tung was former head of the department of Punjabi, Khalsa College, Patiala and since retirement was living in a rented house in Sanaur.
He wrote his first book Criticism Bhai Veer Singh Di Kavv Drishti in 1971. Besides this, Bikh Amrit, Bhasha Vigiyan di Bhoomika, Sangrash, Man Pardesi Je Thiye, Jaanwar te Bande, Takkar were his other books.
