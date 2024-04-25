Punjabis by its side, varsity has a bright future: Prof Arvind

Patiala, April 24
Prof Arvind, Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University, has stated that as long as Punjabi people stand with Punjabi University, its future will remain bright and there will be no threat to it.
In his keynote address at the 10th alumni meet, Prof Arvind, whose tenure is going to end on April 25, said Punjab was not limited to a geographical area, but wherever Punjabi-speaking people resided, there was Punjab. Therefore, Punjabi University was an international university.
Sharing his three years of experience at the university, he said Punjabi University was a unique kind of university that was playing an important role in elevating the Punjabi language, culture and intellectual standards of Punjabi people.
When making academic appointments, if the criteria are to educate girls and people from rural and backward classes, etc, then Punjabi University will be counted among the best universities in the world, he added.
While there is freedom to express opinions in many universities, Punjabi University completely encourages everyone to express their thoughts.
Various steps have been taken to maintain such an environment at the university. Prof Arvind also thanked the Punjab Government for enhancing the university’s monthly grant. He emphasised that improvement in financial conditions means that no employee’s salary is pending.
As the main guest, Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Gurbir Singh recalled the era of 1982 during his address. He was a student at the campus of the Law Department at that time. He said, “We owe everything to our alma mater.” Reminiscing about his interactions with his teachers, he said now, even in the High Court, he remembers their words. He shared his career journey, stating that the education he received from Punjabi University has guided him at each turn in life.
Special guest Surjeet Patar, during his address, stated that Prof Arvind had steered the ship of the university out of turbulent waters. It is heartening to know that the financial situation of the university is now improving. “The university is like a pilgrimage for us. Our achievements owe a lot to this university,” he said. “If we manage Punjabi University well, we will also save Punjab,” he added.
