Pupil’s father held for planting fake bomb

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 9

The police today cracked the case of a fake bomb call made at a local school in Tripuri. Apart from arresting the suspect, the police have recovered a dummy bomb from the school premises. The police said the dummy bomb was planted by the father of a student at the school. SP Patiala Muhammad Sarfaraz Alam said the suspect was upset after his name was removed from the WhatsApp group of the parents of the school students.

The SP added that Jaswinder Singh Tiwana, SHO of the Tripuri police station, and his examined activities around the school through civil surveillance and CCTV footage. It was found that threatening letters were scattered in and around the school premises, targeting students, parents, teachers and administrators. After the police investigation, Jagmeet Singh, a resident of Anand Nagar Extension, was arrested on Friday.

Jagmeet said that he wished to teach the school authorities and parents a lesson for unceremoniously removing his name from the WhatsApp group.

The suspect said he had committed these actions with the intention of creating panic in the school. He said he had prepared two dummy bombs and sent four threatening letters to the school.

Jagmeet’s mobile phone has been confiscated and sent to the Forensic Department for examination. He was presented before the court and sent on police remand.

