Pursue career in science, technology for nation’s growth, schoolkids told

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 11

Police DAV Public School celebrated the National Technology Day here today. A special assembly was organised on the school campus.

Class VII student Navjot Kaur delivered a speech on the history and significance of the day. The day was celebrated to commemorate India’s technological achievements.

She said the day marked the anniversary of country’s successful nuclear test in 1998, which established India as a nuclear power.

School principal Mohit Chug said the students should recognise the contributions of scientists, engineers and innovators, who have made significant contributions to the country’s technological advancements.

He motivated the students to pursue careers in science, engineering and technology for the growth and development of the country.

Sr Sec Model School

Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, celebrated the National Technology Day mark the anniversary of Pokhran nuclear tests.

NCC cadet Lovepreet Kaur highlighted the recent achievements of the country in the field of science and technology. School in-charge Dr Balkrishan urged the students to keep a high vision in the field of technology.

ANO Satvir Singh discussed the significance of the day.