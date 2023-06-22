PUTA hails decision to make CM chancellor of universities

Patiala, June 21
Members of the Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) today welcomed the state government’s decision of making the Chief Minister (CM) the Chancellor of 12 state-run universities.
The PUTA said it held a protest over various demands of the teachers on Wednesday as well.
Dr Bhim Inder Singh, a professor on the campus, said they welcomed the state government’s decision announcing the CM as the Chancellor of all state universities in Punjab and added, “This is a historic decision, with which Punjab and Punjabi language will be recognised at the international level. He added that, “With this decision, Punjab will progress further in the field of higher education.”
PUTA vice-president Mohan Tyagi said it is unfortunate that Punjabi University was left out of the NIRF ranking this year. “Earlier, the university was ranked on 64th spot, nationally,” he said.
PUTA secretary Maninder Singh said in April 2023, the state government had released a quarterly grant of Rs 90 Crore for the university as per its promise. “However, the month of June is about to end, but the university administration has not paid our monthly salaries,” he said.
