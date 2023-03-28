PUTA threatens strike over pending salaries

Patiala, March 27
The Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has threatened that it would boycott all classes and hold protests from April 1. The association, in a letter sent to the Vice Chancellor, has pointed out that the employees have not yet received pending salaries and arrears.
The PUTA representatives said the current fiscal was about to come to an end, but the employees were yet to receive pending salaries. “The deductions from our accounts have also not been credited in the respective GPF accounts. Therefore, PUTA has decided to boycott all classes and go on strike from April 1 in case the university fails to credit the pending amounts in their accounts by March 31,” they said.
Teachers and students have been protesting on the university campus and at the adjoining regional centres for the past two weeks.
