PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

The Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has opposed the proposed examination policy of the university, wherein departments have been instructed to set the examinations, conduct them and declare the results as well. The association has asked the university to withdraw this new policy within the next week. If the university fails to withdraw the orders on time, they will launch a protest.

The entire onus of holding the examination would be on the department concerned, limiting the role of the Controller of Examination. PUTA member Maninder Singh said, “Secrecy is an essential factor of the examination, which has been overlooked by the university. Further, before declaring the result, the examinee has to obtain the consent of the student as to why they failed the exam as well.”

The controller examination Vishal Goyal was not available for comments on the matter. A university official requesting anonymity said that under this policy, no secrecy code will be breached. He added that the core rules are not being changed; rather, these are some reforms that are being implemented in the current system. The controversy began a day before the four-day youth festival. The official said, “The university has issued similar reforms earlier as well; there is nothing new about it this time around either.”

As per the order, a copy of which is in the possession of The Tribune, all the departments as well as the regional campuses of Punjab University shall nominate a nodal officer for the examinations. The officer will supervise their respective departments under the chairmanship of the head, director, principal, and the respective department in charge.

The heads of departments on the main campus of the university shall prepare the date sheets for the programmes running on campus and conduct the examinations. There are certain programmes that are run at the main campus as well as the neighbourhood and regional campuses. The datesheet for these programmes will be prepared by the department at the main campus.

