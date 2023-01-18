PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 17

Minister of Public Works Department (PWD) Harbhajan Singh ETO made a surprise visit to various branches of the PWD Division office here this afternoon. He also reviewed the working of the office and said there should be “no compromise with the quality of work”.

The minister pulled up the staff on stickers pasted outside the rooms of several PWD officials, mentioning “no entry allowed without permission”. “We are here to serve the public and such language goes against that principle of service to the people,” he said.

“There is no scope for corruption and laxity. The PWD department is over 150 years old and even a small mistake by the wing could end up in loss of many lives,” the minister said.

The minister urged the employees to work diligently and finish it within the stipulated time in the public interest. “A person should be determined to perform his service properly and without corruption,” he said.