 Race for SAD (urban) president’s post hots up ahead of MC poll : The Tribune India

  • Patiala
  • Race for SAD (urban) president’s post hots up ahead of MC poll

Race for SAD (urban) president’s post hots up ahead of MC poll

Juneja missing from political scene, ‘shifted’ base to Canada

Race for SAD (urban) president’s post hots up ahead of MC poll

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, August 7

In view of the long absence of its Patiala (urban) president, Harpal Juneja, who has been abroad for the past few months, the Shriomani Akali Dal (SAD) top brass has decided to find a suitable replacement for the post.

More than six local leaders are vying for the post eyeing the next Municipal Corporation and Vidhan Sabha poll.

With the Patiala (urban) seat covering 32 MC seats, the appointment holds significance as the new leader will have a lot of say in the allotment of ticket for the MC poll. “Given the political equation and the fissures in the Congress and the BJP in the district, the SAD wants to make the most of it and gain some political ground in Patiala,” said a political observer. “A popular and clean image will be given priority while the party will surely keep the religious vote share in mind. In the past, the SAD had relied on urban Sikh or a prominent Hindu face to lead the party,” he stated.

Sources said last week, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal had visited the residence of taksali SAD leader Indermohan Singh Bajaj, son of late jatehdar Manmohan Singh Bajaj, who was a close associate of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. Indermohan’s son, Amrinder Singh Bazaz, was the Patiala Mayor during the SAD regime. “The SAD will have to consider all factions and appoint someone who can keep the party flock together,” they said.

Indermohan Bajaj has remained the reigning district president of SAD (Patiala-Urban) for many years before being replaced by Harpal Juneja. Their meeting with Sukhbir Badal was held behind closed doors and not much is known about the outcome, though the SAD (urban) president issue was on the top of the discussions.

Former Cabinet minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, who had unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha poll on SAD ticket, said the party was weighing all options and a replacement to Juneja would be announced soon. “I cannot divulge much but the party will soon name the new president of the Patiala urban unit. This seat is very important for us,” said the senior SAD leader.

The incumbent SAD (Urban) president, Juneja had unsuccessfully contested the last poll against former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in 2017. In November 2017, he was declared the SAD local unit chief. However, in the recent poll in Patiala, the AAP candidate, Ajit Pal Kohli, who had quit the SAD months before the poll to join AAP, won the seat defeating Capt Amarinder Singh and Juneja.

Juneja has been missing from the political scene for the past few months and has shifted base to Canada, among speculations that he might not return. Sources within the SAD confirmed that the party has decided to find a suitable replacement before the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

With Capt Amarinder Singh and his close associates joining the BJP, the SAD is eyeing this seat, earlier considered to be a Congress stronghold.

Front runners

The main contestants to the post include Indermohan Bajaj, his son Amrinder Singh Bazaz, Students Organisation of India senior leader Amit Rathi, former SAD councillor Sukhwinderpal Singh Minta, who has been vocal about issues concerning Patiala residents; and Jaswinder Chadha.

#Canada #Shiromani Akali Dal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest at 51

2
Comment Touchstones

United flavours of mango

3
Himachal

4-laning to blame, Himachal seeks Rs 658 cr from NHAI for loss to Larji project

4
Himachal

Parwanoo-Dharampur road to open for light vehicles from today

5
Comment

JS Grewal, an institution builder

6
World

Afghanistan haven for ultras, says Pak army

7
Nation

Wheelchair-bound former PM Manmohan Singh attends Rajya Sabha, votes against Delhi services bill

8
Trending

Congress counters BJP's criticism of Manmohan Singh attending Parliament in wheelchair by sharing similar picture of Vajpayee from 2007

9
Editorials

Rahul gets SC relief

10
Musings

Languages don’t belong to any religion

Don't Miss

View All
Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Top News

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...

Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir

Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir

Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’, Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...

TMC leader Derek O’Brien’s suspension from Rajya Sabha put on hold

TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold

As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon

In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...


Cities

View All

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

Non-Sikh administrator of Hazur Sahib board: SGPC condemns 'undue' govt interference in religious affairs

Knotty Affair: Residents tell civic body to check misuse of public property by pvt companies

BRTS crisis: Passengers at receiving end as Metro buses off road since July 4

Assessment pegs crop loss on 5K acres in dist

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel, handed over to cops

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel in Bathinda village, handed over to cops

Rs 55L fee for govt quota seat at Adesh institute, Bathinda

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Now, cleaning schedule for all Chandigarh parks fixed

Class XI admissions: 2,415 seats vacant in Chandigarh's govt schools, second counselling to start soon

Extortion case: Chandigarh police arrest constable

Atishi to hold charge of services, vigilance; Delhi CM forwards file to L-G for approval: Govt sources

Atishi gets charge of services, vigilance; now has 14 portfolios, highest among Delhi ministers

Delhi LG accords sanction for prosecution of two men for ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ graffiti

Mass exodus of migrant workers creates workforce crises in Gurugram

Gurugram: 3 out of 5 accused of starting fire in religious place held, says police

Fire breaks out at AIIMS; no casualty

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road a nightmare for motorists

Toll Plaza Loot: Sixth suspect lands in police net

Manipur violence: Several organisations back Aug 9 bandh call

Jalandhar: 13 nabbed after raid at factory

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Ex-councillors bring ladder, magnifying glass in protest

MP raises city spinning industry’s plight in Parliament

7 nabbed for ‘planning’ robbery

31 held for illegal sale of lottery tickets, gambling

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

As Punjab farmers resow paddy, power demand touches 15,000 MW

Pensioners seek revival of contempt petition

Patiala farmer dies two days after he attempted suicide

Dengue count rises to 43 in dist