Race for SAD (urban) president’s post hots up ahead of MC poll

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, August 7

In view of the long absence of its Patiala (urban) president, Harpal Juneja, who has been abroad for the past few months, the Shriomani Akali Dal (SAD) top brass has decided to find a suitable replacement for the post.

More than six local leaders are vying for the post eyeing the next Municipal Corporation and Vidhan Sabha poll.

With the Patiala (urban) seat covering 32 MC seats, the appointment holds significance as the new leader will have a lot of say in the allotment of ticket for the MC poll. “Given the political equation and the fissures in the Congress and the BJP in the district, the SAD wants to make the most of it and gain some political ground in Patiala,” said a political observer. “A popular and clean image will be given priority while the party will surely keep the religious vote share in mind. In the past, the SAD had relied on urban Sikh or a prominent Hindu face to lead the party,” he stated.

Sources said last week, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal had visited the residence of taksali SAD leader Indermohan Singh Bajaj, son of late jatehdar Manmohan Singh Bajaj, who was a close associate of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. Indermohan’s son, Amrinder Singh Bazaz, was the Patiala Mayor during the SAD regime. “The SAD will have to consider all factions and appoint someone who can keep the party flock together,” they said.

Indermohan Bajaj has remained the reigning district president of SAD (Patiala-Urban) for many years before being replaced by Harpal Juneja. Their meeting with Sukhbir Badal was held behind closed doors and not much is known about the outcome, though the SAD (urban) president issue was on the top of the discussions.

Former Cabinet minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, who had unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha poll on SAD ticket, said the party was weighing all options and a replacement to Juneja would be announced soon. “I cannot divulge much but the party will soon name the new president of the Patiala urban unit. This seat is very important for us,” said the senior SAD leader.

The incumbent SAD (Urban) president, Juneja had unsuccessfully contested the last poll against former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in 2017. In November 2017, he was declared the SAD local unit chief. However, in the recent poll in Patiala, the AAP candidate, Ajit Pal Kohli, who had quit the SAD months before the poll to join AAP, won the seat defeating Capt Amarinder Singh and Juneja.

Juneja has been missing from the political scene for the past few months and has shifted base to Canada, among speculations that he might not return. Sources within the SAD confirmed that the party has decided to find a suitable replacement before the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

With Capt Amarinder Singh and his close associates joining the BJP, the SAD is eyeing this seat, earlier considered to be a Congress stronghold.

Front runners

The main contestants to the post include Indermohan Bajaj, his son Amrinder Singh Bazaz, Students Organisation of India senior leader Amit Rathi, former SAD councillor Sukhwinderpal Singh Minta, who has been vocal about issues concerning Patiala residents; and Jaswinder Chadha.

