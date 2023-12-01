Rahul, Amandeep win in badminton

Chandigarh: During a sports meet organised by the Sports and Environment Association of Chandigarh Employees (SEACE), Rahul Sharma and Amandeep from Punjab and Haryana High Court won the badminton finals by defeating Rajpal Singh and Gurjant Singh of the UT Education Department. The meeting was held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23. TNS

Jahaan clinches Jr rally title

Chandigarh: During his maiden international outing at Indonesia’s Danau Toba Rally, Chandigarh lad Jahaan Singh Gill became the first Indian to clinch the FIA Junior Asia Pacific Rally Championship. The 21-year-old drove a Subaru WRX STi alongside co-driver Suraj Keshava Prasad (Bengaluru).

