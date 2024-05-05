Patiala, May 5
A woman farmer, identified as Balwinder Kaur of Tarn Taran district, died during the ongoing ‘Rail Roko’ protest at the Shambhu railway station here on Sunday.
Balwinder, 55, is the first woman farmer who died since the second phase of farmers’ protest began on February 13. She was part of a jatha of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee which had arrived at the protest site as the attendance of male farmers was thinning due to the wheat harvesting season.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing
Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops
Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record
Tose arrested have been identified as Karanpreet Singh (28),...
Attack on IAF convoy in J-K’s Poonch: Massive search operation under way to trace terrorists in Surankote area
Terrorists are believed to have fled into a forest after the...
'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala
Balwinder Kaur was part of a jatha of Kisan Mazdoor Sanghars...