'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 5

A woman farmer, identified as Balwinder Kaur of Tarn Taran district, died during the ongoing ‘Rail Roko’ protest at the Shambhu railway station here on Sunday.

Balwinder, 55, is the first woman farmer who died since the second phase of farmers’ protest began on February 13. She was part of a jatha of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee which had arrived at the protest site as the attendance of male farmers was thinning due to the wheat harvesting season.

