Railway Board member visits locomotive unit in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 16

Additional Member of the Railway Board, Vijay Pratap Singh, paid a visit to the Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), a unit of the Indian Railways, here on Friday evening.

Upon his arrival, Pramod Kumar, Principal Chief Administrative Officer of the PLW, along with senior officers of the PLW, extended a warm welcome to him.

During his visit, Vijay inspected various workshops at PLW, gaining first-hand insights into the locomotive manufacturing process. He offered recommendations to improve the locomotive manufacturing process. Later, he held discussions with senior officers of PLW about various issues concerning locomotive manufacturing.