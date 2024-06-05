Railway Safety officer visits accident site

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 4
The Commissioner of Railway Safety along with his team visited the town to inquire about the cause of an accident involving two trains on Sunday. They said the report will be submitted after investigation. Commissioner of Railway Safety Dinesh Chand Deswal and his team examined every aspect of the accident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post
NDA MPs to elect Modi as leader today | Oath-taking likely o...
CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained
Attacked actor over her ‘remark against farm stir’
Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi
Built at Rs 315 cr, Kartarpur memorial to freedom fighters l...
SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi
Directs Haryana to facilitate process to save national capit...