Railway Safety officer visits accident site

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 4

The Commissioner of Railway Safety along with his team visited the town to inquire about the cause of an accident involving two trains on Sunday. They said the report will be submitted after investigation. Commissioner of Railway Safety Dinesh Chand Deswal and his team examined every aspect of the accident.

