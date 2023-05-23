Railway union asks Centre to restore old pension scheme

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 22

The Northern Railway Men’s Union, Sirhind Branch, organised a district-level mashal (torch) rally on the call of All India Railway Men’s Federation and Old Pension Yojana Bahali Sanyukat Morcha. The rally was jointly led by Sirhind Branch secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon and members of the Old Pension Restoration Struggle Committee.

Addressing the employees, secretary Kahlon said that the issue of old pension restoration had emerged as a big issue at the national level. The All India Railwaymen’s Federation and Northern Railway Men’s Union have been raising their voices for the issue of restoration of old pension since long time, but the Central government is not taking the issue seriously.

Sandeep Singh, the leader of Old Pension Restoration Struggle Committee, Punjab, and Dr Baljinder Singh said that for the first time, the organisation is jointly conducting this programme under the invitation of the United Front. With the torch rally, the employees as well as common people are being mobilised for the struggle regarding the restoration of the old pension scheme.

On the occasion, Manjit Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sumit, Jaspal Singh, Manish Singh, Ram Slesh Majhi, Bhupinder Singh, Jasmer Singh, Amar Singh Pasi MC, Suresh Kumar, Karamjit Singh and a large number of employees were present.