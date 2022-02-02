Railways renames DMW 'Patiala Loco Works'

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 1

The Diesel Loco Modernisation Works(DMW), a production unit of Indian Railways, is now Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), after it stopped manufacturing diesel locomotives. The DMW has shifted to producing electric locomotives and diesel electric tower cars.

Officials said the Ministry of Railways has changed its name to Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW). The change will come into force with immediate effect.

The DMW has been producing 3-phase electric locomotives WAP-7, WAG-9H and 8-wheeler self propelled diesel electric tower car (8W DETC) since 2018.

It had discontinued the manufacturing and rehabilitation activities of diesel locomotives and transformed itself to a new electric loco manufacturing unit when Indian Railways started complete electrification of all its routes. WAP7 locomotives are the most powerful passenger locomotives of Indian Railways and capable enough to haul 24 coaches trains at maximum speed of 140 kmph.

They are more energy efficient and regenerate electrical energy while braking by converting the kinetic energy into electrical energy and feed it back to the railway network for powering other nearby electric engines in the railway network.