Railways renames DMW 'Patiala Loco Works'

Patiala, February 1
The Diesel Loco Modernisation Works(DMW), a production unit of Indian Railways, is now Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), after it stopped manufacturing diesel locomotives. The DMW has shifted to producing electric locomotives and diesel electric tower cars.
Officials said the Ministry of Railways has changed its name to Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW). The change will come into force with immediate effect.
The DMW has been producing 3-phase electric locomotives WAP-7, WAG-9H and 8-wheeler self propelled diesel electric tower car (8W DETC) since 2018.
It had discontinued the manufacturing and rehabilitation activities of diesel locomotives and transformed itself to a new electric loco manufacturing unit when Indian Railways started complete electrification of all its routes. WAP7 locomotives are the most powerful passenger locomotives of Indian Railways and capable enough to haul 24 coaches trains at maximum speed of 140 kmph.
They are more energy efficient and regenerate electrical energy while braking by converting the kinetic energy into electrical energy and feed it back to the railway network for powering other nearby electric engines in the railway network.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...