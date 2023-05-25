Rain brings down temperature in Patiala, Met predicts 2-day wet spell

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 24

Rain lashed city on Wednesday bringing down the temperature and providing relief to residents. The Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in the coming two days, which is likely to bring temperatures further down and also result in low power demand.

Though it rained for less than half an hour in the morning, water accumulated on various roads, including Lower Mall road, near Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Sheran Wala Gate, Lehal Colony, Tripuri, Chhoti Baradari and other areas of the city.

Maximum temperature dropped from 45 degree Celsius on Tuesday to 34 degree on Wednesday.

The rain spell brought relief for Punjab State Power Corporation Limited too as the demand recorded at 11900 MW on Tuesday in Punjab dropped to less than 9500 MW, here today.