Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, June 27

The much-touted monsoon preparedness of the Municipal Corporation was put to the test on Thursday when just two hours of rain left the city in a state of complete deluge.

Key areas, including Model Town, Choti Baradari, Old Bus Stand, and Phulkian Enclave, witnessed severe waterlogging, revealing the inadequacies of the city’s drainage system.

Commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, faced a harrowing time as they navigated through the flooded streets. The waterlogged roads caused significant disruptions, with many vehicles breaking down on roads, leading to snarl-ups. Pedestrians struggled to find dry paths, and those on two-wheelers risked their safety trying to manoeuvre through the waterlogged roads.

The situation was exacerbated by the mixing of sewage water with rainwater at various locations, adding to the woes of the residents. The contaminated water posed health risks and further highlighted the city’s poor infrastructure. Residents expressed their frustration and disappointment at the MC’s failure to effectively handle the monsoon season.

“It was chaotic. The roads were completely submerged, and the stench from the sewer water was unbearable,” said Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Model Town. “It took nearly five hours for the rainwater to recede. This shows the authorities were not prepared at all.”

Local businesses were hit due to waterlogging. Shopkeepers in Choti Baradari and around the Old Bus Stand complained of waterlogging bringing the daily activities to a standstill.

The MC had previously assured citizens of robust monsoon preparedness, including regular cleaning of drains and upgrading the sewerage system. However, the reality on the ground starkly contrasted with these assurances, leaving residents questioning the effectiveness of the corporation’s efforts.

Municipal officials stated that they were working to address the immediate issues. At many places, plastic clogged the drainage system and caused waterlogging.

